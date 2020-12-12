Advertisement

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson collapses on court

Florida Gators
Florida Gators(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida standout forward Keyontae Johnson, the Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State Saturday and needed emergency medical attention. Johnson was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

The Gators said he was in critical but stable condition.

Johnson had just dunked in transition before he fell to the floor as the team broke its huddle. Several Gators were in tears and a couple buried their faces in towels as coach Mike White gathered his team to say a prayer.

The game continued a few minutes later, but the Gators were clearly affected by the scary scene of seeing one of their teammates having an apparent medical emergency.

Johnson, a 6-foot-5 junior from Norfolk, Virginia, averaged a team-high 14 points last season to go along with 7.1 rebounds. He also led the Gators with 38 steals.

