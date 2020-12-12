Advertisement

Franklin advances to state championship with 14-13 win over Waskom

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin football team beat Waskom 14-13 in the 3A Division II state semi-finals at Rose Stadium in Tyler Friday night.

The Lions got their revenge over a Waskom team that beat Franklin in the state title game in 2015. That was the last time the Lions were in the state championship game.

Franklin scored first with a 2-yard TD run from Bryson Washington in the first quarter. Waskom tied things up in the third quarter when Markus Gonzalez connected with Paxton Keeling for a 28-yard TD pass. Waskom then took the lead in the 4th quarter but failed on a 2-pt conversion attempt. Franklin’s Marcus Wade found Hayden Helton on a 33-yd TD pass to put the Lions in the lead for good 14-13.

Franklin will play for their first state championship Thursday at 3:00 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington against Canadian.

