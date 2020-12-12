Howdy Holly-Days happening in Northgate Saturday
Snow and special activities are happening Saturday in College Station.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A special event is happening in College Station for Howdy Holly-Days at Northgate.
On Saturday, Dec. 12 from 5-9 p.m., there will be a family-friendly, sip-and-shop event.
Activities include snow, shopping from local vendors, carolers, live entertainment, and holiday-themed drinks!
Admission is FREE! Santa Claus will also make an apperance.
Free parking will be available in the Northgate Parking Garage and Surface Lot in front of the Dixie Chicken until 9 p.m.
The event is also part of Christmas in C.S.
Vendors participating in the event include:
Busha’s Custom Cookies
Game Day Coffee Co.
Kona Ice
Aggieland Outfitters
The BEE Community
Atlas Belle StudioNaturally
Yummally
Giddy Up Glamour
BCSCast Iron Soaps
White Lotus Pottery
Steel Wool
J&L Boutique
Klae Design Co.
Old Blue Ridge
Two Dudes and a Wick
Healthy Vibrations
Bender Custom Ceramics and Gifts
The Shepard’s Pencrafting
The Modern Alchemy
LabGrace Custom Laser Engravings
Just Stitchin
FunWired With Beads
The Naturalist
Live music provided by: A&M United Methodist Church-Rachel Bloem
Snow will be provided by: Lonestar Party Rentals
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.