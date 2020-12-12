Howdy Holly-Days happening in Northgate Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A special event is happening in College Station for Howdy Holly-Days at Northgate.

On Saturday, Dec. 12 from 5-9 p.m., there will be a family-friendly, sip-and-shop event.

Activities include snow, shopping from local vendors, carolers, live entertainment, and holiday-themed drinks!

Admission is FREE! Santa Claus will also make an apperance.

Free parking will be available in the Northgate Parking Garage and Surface Lot in front of the Dixie Chicken until 9 p.m.

We have more details here.

The event is also part of Christmas in C.S.

Vendors participating in the event include:

Busha’s Custom Cookies

Game Day Coffee Co.

Kona Ice

Aggieland Outfitters

The BEE Community

Atlas Belle StudioNaturally

Yummally

Giddy Up Glamour

BCSCast Iron Soaps

White Lotus Pottery

Steel Wool

J&L Boutique

Klae Design Co.

Old Blue Ridge

Two Dudes and a Wick

Healthy Vibrations

Bender Custom Ceramics and Gifts

The Shepard’s Pencrafting

The Modern Alchemy

LabGrace Custom Laser Engravings

Just Stitchin

FunWired With Beads

The Naturalist

Live music provided by: A&M United Methodist Church-Rachel Bloem

Snow will be provided by: Lonestar Party Rentals

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.