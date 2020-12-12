Advertisement

Howdy Holly-Days happening in Northgate Saturday

Snow and special activities are happening Saturday in College Station.
A special Christmas-themed event is happening Saturday in College Station.
A special Christmas-themed event is happening Saturday in College Station.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A special event is happening in College Station for Howdy Holly-Days at Northgate.

On Saturday, Dec. 12 from 5-9 p.m., there will be a family-friendly, sip-and-shop event.

Activities include snow, shopping from local vendors, carolers, live entertainment, and holiday-themed drinks!

Admission is FREE! Santa Claus will also make an apperance.

Free parking will be available in the Northgate Parking Garage and Surface Lot in front of the Dixie Chicken until 9 p.m.

We have more details here.

The event is also part of Christmas in C.S.

Vendors participating in the event include:

Busha’s Custom Cookies

Game Day Coffee Co.

Kona Ice

Aggieland Outfitters

The BEE Community

Atlas Belle StudioNaturally

Yummally

Giddy Up Glamour

BCSCast Iron Soaps

White Lotus Pottery

Steel Wool

J&L Boutique

Klae Design Co.

Old Blue Ridge

Two Dudes and a Wick

Healthy Vibrations

Bender Custom Ceramics and Gifts

The Shepard’s Pencrafting

The Modern Alchemy

LabGrace Custom Laser Engravings

Just Stitchin

FunWired With Beads

The Naturalist

Live music provided by: A&M United Methodist Church-Rachel Bloem

Snow will be provided by: Lonestar Party Rentals

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congress weighing options to pass a new economic stimulus bill
New economic stimulus package could arrive sooner than expected
Jerry Reyes, 29
Suspected drug dealer caught after chase near Bryan bars
Jury finds mother of Hazana Anderson guilty
Johntae Johnson, 22
College Station man arrested after late-night armed robbery
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Active cases rise, 127 new COVID-19 cases reported

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
115 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County
Friday's rounds of showers and storms brought much-needed rainfall to the Brazos Valley.
Rainfall Update: Friday’s rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley
Claus is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for December 11, 2020.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Claus
Texas A&M Students graduating from Reed Arena in socially-distanced ceremonies
Texas A&M Students graduating from Reed Arena in socially-distanced ceremonies