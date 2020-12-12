Advertisement

Huntsville advances to area round with win over Nacogdoches

By John Wilson
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville football team beat Nacogdoches 29-0 Friday night in a Class 5A Division 2 bi-district playoff game at Mustang Stadium in Madisonville. The Hornets are now 10-0 on the season.

Jordan Woodberry returned a punt for a touchdown to start the scoring. AJ Wilson threw first half touchdown passes to Quaterian Riles and Jaylon McClain to help the Hornets build a 21-0 halftime lead.

Huntsville will face Barbers Hill in the area round of the playoffs.

