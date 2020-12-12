Local family honors Hayden Martinez, young man who died in crash Sunday

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Pete and Jodi Martinez say the best way to describe their son Hayden would be a man with a big heart, a competitor, and a brother.

Hayden’s parents have been spending the last few days doing something they never imagined, planning a memorial service to honor his life.

“Having to lay your child to rest is by far the most difficult thing for us. We are really kind of lost,” said Pete.

Early Sunday morning, Hayden and his friends were heading back to the North Zulch area. Around 4 a.m., DPS troopers say a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado tried to pass another vehicle on Highway 39 outside of Iola. Troopers say the driver lost control and crashed through a private drive into a ditch.

“About 5 o’clock we got to call. The first call I got was from a friend of his, and we got the word that he had been life-flighted to Bryan, Saint Joseph’s. So immediately we hung up, got dressed and headed to Bryan. We didn’t know at the time, he didn’t actually ever make it into the life flight. The DPS troopers said that they tried very hard on the scene to resuscitate him or revive him, but he never responded,” said Pete.

“We are not upset with anyone, any of the boys or anything like that. It was just an accident and it just went the wrong way. We don’t hold anyone responsible and have no hard feelings towards anyone about that. It was just his time,” said Pete.

Hayden grew up as a Texas native. He moved around for his father’s job, but his parents say he really shined bright on the field. His father recalls his competitive nature in life as one of his most admirable traits.

“He wasn’t just that athlete that trained during that sport, he trained all year round, and he loved it,” said Jodi.

His most notable sport was football. Hayden played football at Iola High School and ended his career there with record-breaking stats.

“Won the district, went undefeated in the regular season. He was named unanimously the district MVP that year. He also went on to be all-state that year and throughout his high school career in football he was all-state three times: his sophomore, junior, and senior year,” said Pete. “When we sent all his final stats in, I think the thing that he was obviously the proudest of was that he finished number two all-time in the history of Texas high school football in touchdowns and scoring.”

His parents say they will never forget Hayden, his drive, his heart, and how he loved their family.

“His nickname was Hollywood and I think it was because he always shines bright and everything. I mean, his smile, I know it sounds cliché, but it lights up a room. It did,” said Jodi.

“You have to live each day as it may be your last and enjoy your life and your family and your friends and all those things. Don’t take those things for granted because it can be taken away from you in the blink of an eye,” said Pete.

Hayden’s life will be celebrated at the Iola High School football field Saturday, December 12 at 2 p.m. Attendees are asked to wear maroon and black. In lieu of flowers, the family says they are starting a scholarship in his name. To donate, they say to contact First National Bank in Madisonville.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.