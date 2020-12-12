No. 10 Women’s Basketball Returns Home to Face Undefeated Abilene Christian

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Following an excellent road trip featuring wins over No. 25 Texas and Little Rock, the No. 10 Texas A&M women’s basketball team returns to Reed Arena, as the Aggies host the Abilene Christian Wildcats in a battle of 5-0 squads Sunday at 5 p.m.

Fans in the Brazos Valley can tune in to the action live on Sports Radio 1150 The Zone/93.7 FM with Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz on the call. Sunday evening’s game is set to be nationally televised on SEC Network, with Paul Sunderland and Andraya Carter calling the action. Authenticated subscribers will be able to access the live broadcast on the ESPN app.

After A&M’s 79-56 win over the Little Rock Trojans, the Aggies stake their claim as one of four teams in Division I women’s basketball with a 3-0 record on the road, headlined by victories against then-No. 19 DePaul and No. 25 Texas. The only other power-five program with such distinction is the fellow Southeastern Conference Georgia Lady Bulldogs.

The Maroon & White’s 23-point victory over Little Rock resulted from excellent team basketball, as Aaliyah Wilson led a group of four Aggies to double-digit scoring performances with 13 points, three assists and two rebounds, supplemented by a career high six steals. Senior Destiny Pitts and junior Alexis Morris dropped 12 points apiece off the bench, while senior center Ciera Johnson finished with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Jordan Nixon once again commanded the A&M offensive attack, operating as the team’s primary ball handler and finishing with seven points and three assists.

The Aggies’ Bench played a key role in the winning effort, outscoring Little Rock 34-0 in points coming from the second unit. The team also played lockdown defense, recording 12 steals on the perimeter while holding the Trojans to a .373 shooting percentage, including a .143 performance from behind the 3-point arc. The team forced 21 total turnovers while surrendering only 12, winning the turnover battle for the second time this season.

Abilene Christian head coach Julie Goodenough brings her undefeated Wildcats to Aggieland boasting five-straight blowout victories over mid-major opponents. The team finished with a 24-5 overall record in 2019-20 with a 16-4 mark in Southland Conference play. Senior guard Anna McLeod serves as the team’s primary scoring threat, averaging 20.8 points per game with an impressive .556 shooting clip from three-point range. Guards Madi Miller and Kamryn Mraz have each recorded 21 assists this year, managing a lightning-fast offense that averages 92.2 points per contest.

The last meeting between Texas A&M and Abilene Christian resulted in a 71-45 Aggie victory at Reed Arena during the 2016-17 season, marking the first matchup between the two teams since 1985. The all-time series is tied 3-3, with A&M maintaining a 3-1 record in Bryan-College Station.

