Pine Tree hands A&M Consolidated first round playoff loss in overtime 34-28

LONGVIEW, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers saw their 2020 varsity football season come to a close following a 34-28 overtime loss to Longview Pine Tree Friday night at Pirate Stadium.

A year ago the Tigers beat the Pirates in the bi-district round at Tiger Field, but a year later it’s Pine Tree that is advancing. A&M Consolidated wraps up the season with an 8-3 record.

