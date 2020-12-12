Rainfall Update: Friday’s rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday brought some much needed rainfall to portions of the Brazos Valley! Activity was widespread as these showers and a few thunderstorms roamed the area, with 0.57″ officially recorded in Bryan-College Station at Easterwood Airport.

Below is a list of rainfall totals over the past 24 hours from official reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

- Easterwood Airport: 0.57″

- Coulter Field: 0.54″

- Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.93″

- Brenham Municipal Airport: 0.12″

- Hearne Municipal Airport: 0.35″

- Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.18″

- Caldwell Municipal Airport: 0.36″

- Cameron Municipal Airpark: 0.29″

- Giddings-Lee County Airport: 0.03″

- Cross (northern Grimes County): 1.04″

- Flynn: 0.7″

- Kurten: 0.6″

- Carlos (as of 3:30 p.m.): 0.5″

As drier air filters in throughout the overnight hours Friday, Saturday’s foggy start will lead to a sunny afternoon. Changes roll back in overnight Saturday with another chance for widespread showers and a few rumbles Sunday.

