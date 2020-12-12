Advertisement

Rudder wins district opener over Brenham

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Ranger boys’ basketball team won their District 19-5A opener with a 60-45 win over Brenham Friday night at The Armory.

Keithron Lee lead the Rangers with 16 points, while Jo Darius added 14 and J.J. Bazy contributed 11.

Rudder (3-3, 1-0) will travel to Magnolia West on Tuesday to take on the Mustangs. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

