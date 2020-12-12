Texas A&M Students graduating from Reed Arena in socially-distanced ceremonies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of Aggies are earning the title of Former Student this month as 5,085 degrees are being awarded.

Graduation ceremonies are starting Friday at Reed Arena with 15 ceremonies to be held over five days. Things are different during this COVID era with only 324 graduates at each ceremony and limited seating of up to six tickets for family and friends.

”I mean we’ve all been waiting for this moment,” said German DeLuna, Texas A&M Graduate. “It’s been a long journey through COVID and all of that you know, so it’s an exciting day. We’re grateful to be able to have graduation.”

”Honestly I’m just really grateful I was able to walk and celebrate this moment with my family that we’re able to come out and see my friends,” said Marlies de Jong, a Texas A&M Master’s Degree Graduate. “We haven’t been able to obviously see each other with online classes so just to be able to celebrate this moment.”

The next ceremony is Friday at 7 p.m.

More graduations are scheduled for Dec. 17-18 at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day.

