Advertisement

Texas A&M Students graduating from Reed Arena in socially-distanced ceremonies

15 smaller ceremonies are happening in December.
Graduation ceremonies are smaller and socially-distanced this fall.
Graduation ceremonies are smaller and socially-distanced this fall.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of Aggies are earning the title of Former Student this month as 5,085 degrees are being awarded.

Graduation ceremonies are starting Friday at Reed Arena with 15 ceremonies to be held over five days. Things are different during this COVID era with only 324 graduates at each ceremony and limited seating of up to six tickets for family and friends.

”I mean we’ve all been waiting for this moment,” said German DeLuna, Texas A&M Graduate. “It’s been a long journey through COVID and all of that you know, so it’s an exciting day. We’re grateful to be able to have graduation.”

”Honestly I’m just really grateful I was able to walk and celebrate this moment with my family that we’re able to come out and see my friends,” said Marlies de Jong, a Texas A&M Master’s Degree Graduate. “We haven’t been able to obviously see each other with online classes so just to be able to celebrate this moment.”

The next ceremony is Friday at 7 p.m.

More graduations are scheduled for Dec. 17-18 at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliezer Cua, 20
College Station father jailed for severely injuring 5-month-old and not reporting it
High speed chase spans two counties, flips deputy vehicle, suspect not in custody
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Health District reports 25 COVID-19 deaths after reporting error
So Fly Hot Chicken and Cinnaboss now open
EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: New ghost kitchen opens in Bryan
This August 2016 photo provided by the Federal Public Defender for the Western District of...
US set for rare execution of a person who was in his teens when the crime occurred

Latest News

Bryan / College Station real estate market staying busy.
Housing selling quickly, inventory down in B/CS in new housing report
Bryan ISD sees delays selling former administration building downtown
Treat of the Day: Mayoral Ring Off tomorrow for the Red Kettle Campaign
Deputy Chief Jim Stewart
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office celebrates Chief Deputy’s retirement