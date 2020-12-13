Advertisement

62 College Station ISD students in need now have a new mattress thanks to several community organizations

" No child should have to sleep on the floor.”
Volunteers loading mattresses and gift bags for College Station ISD children in need.
Volunteers loading mattresses and gift bags for College Station ISD children in need.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday morning, the College Station ISD Education Foundation teamed up with the Sleep Station in College Station and several other local organizations to ensure that no child has to sleep on the floor this holiday season. Something as simple as a mattress we often take for granted but Saturday night, 62 College Station children can sleep a little bit easier.

Teresa Bendan is the executive director for the College Station ISD Education Foundation; she says it was essential for the students of College Station ISD had a nice mattress to sleep on. " For a child to have a good night’s sleep, wake up refreshed, prepared, going to school feeling good, that’s very important for their success as a student,” said Bendan.

Jarred McLeod owns the Sleep Station on Texas Avenue in College Station. He says he was glad he could help out. " No child should have to sleep on the floor,” said McLeod. “It’s such an important time of the year, such a giving time of the season,” said McLeod. “There are kids out there that need help and kids that need to be sleeping comfortably at night, and we’re doing what we can to help them with that.”

Bendan says that today would not be possible if it were not for the generous support and partnership of the Sleep Station, Culpepper Realty/ The Stack, Dailey Company, and Pride Cleaners.

Each mattress was accompanied with a goodie bag containing a sheet set, pillow, blanket, a sweet treat and cocoa mix and, “The Night Before Christmas” book.

