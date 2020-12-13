“A night of Giving” helps children in need in Bryan- College Station

Advertisement

Junior League a Night of Giving goes virtual
By Grace Leis
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Junior League of Bryan- College Station hosted its signature fall fundraiser titled “ A Night of Giving” virtually Saturday night. The event with entertainment, special guests, a raffle, and a silent auction is working to raise money for the children in need in the Bryan/ College Station community.

You are still about to donate to The Junior League and bid in the silent auction until noon on Sunday the 13th by going to this website:

The silent auction’s list of items is extensive. There is something for everyone on there. From weekend getaways to an 8-hour Ink Master tattoo session to even a puppy and so much more, there is potential to check off some gifts for people on your Christmas list. Plus, every dollar you spend or donate goes right back to the kids in need.

