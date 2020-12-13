Blustery, gusty night ahead; morning wind chills in the 20s

A big change has blown into the Brazos Valley. After a day of soggy conditions, rain has moved out and wind has plowed in. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 12am Monday. Strong north-northwest winds are expected between 20 and 25mph, with gusts upwards of 30-35mph+ into the night. Be sure to secure lawn items and Christmas decorations. It may be a good evening to keep the inflatables deflated. While below advisory criteria, gusts 20mph+ will continue through sunrise. Morning lows fall to the mid-30s by sunrise, but consider that blustery wind and it will feel like the mid-to-upper 20s and low 30s as we start the day.

Cloud cover will attempt to clear from north to south Monday morning. If blue skies can break out, afternoon highs are expected a few degrees above 50°. Should cloud cover win the day, highs will likely check in a few degrees shy of the 50°. Calmer wind prevail by mid-morning. Overcast races back in Monday night ahead of the next cold front to reach the area. Light drizzle / rain may be possible as highs rebound to the upper 50s / low 60s. That front blows in Tuesday night dropping afternoon highs back to the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. A light freeze is possible Wednesday night.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 37. Wind: N 15-25 mph, gusting 30-35 mph before 4am.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 50. Wind: NE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph before 10am.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 38. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and drizzle. High: 58. Wind: S 5-10 mph

