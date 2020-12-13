Brazos Valley under a WIND ADVISORY until midnight

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Do not be surprised if you hear a clatter out on the lawn. It is going to be a rough evening and night for the Christmas decorations.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the following counties until 12am Monday:

Austin • Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Lee • Madison • Milam • Montgomery • Walker • Waller • Washington

In the wake of Sunday’s cold front, a northwest wind is expected to pick up between 20 and 25mph shortly after sunset. Gusts upwards of 30-35mph or higher will huff and puff occasionally after 6pm.

Loose lawn items should be pulled closer to the house or placed inside. Christmas decorations and inflatables should be secured or left deflated. Tree limbs could be knocked down which may result in a few power outages.

TIE DOWN OL' SAINT NICK!



Make sure the inflatables are secure or leave them deflated tonight. Wind gusts 30-35mph expected to ho ho ho through the Brazos Valley.#bcstx pic.twitter.com/5A14Au8UfE — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) December 13, 2020

While below advisory criteria, a cold north wind will continue to gust upwards of 20mph through sunrise Monday. Wind chill values are expected between 25° and 32° by sunrise.

