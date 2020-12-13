Advertisement

Brazos Valley under a WIND ADVISORY until midnight

Tie down Santa and the holiday inflatables
WIND ADVISORY is in effect between 6pm Sunday and 12am Monday
WIND ADVISORY is in effect between 6pm Sunday and 12am Monday
By Shel Winkley
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Do not be surprised if you hear a clatter out on the lawn. It is going to be a rough evening and night for the Christmas decorations.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the following counties until 12am Monday:

Austin • Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Lee • Madison • Milam • Montgomery • Walker • Waller • Washington

In the wake of Sunday’s cold front, a northwest wind is expected to pick up between 20 and 25mph shortly after sunset. Gusts upwards of 30-35mph or higher will huff and puff occasionally after 6pm.

Loose lawn items should be pulled closer to the house or placed inside. Christmas decorations and inflatables should be secured or left deflated. Tree limbs could be knocked down which may result in a few power outages.

While below advisory criteria, a cold north wind will continue to gust upwards of 20mph through sunrise Monday. Wind chill values are expected between 25° and 32° by sunrise.

