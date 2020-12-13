College Station beats Sherman to advance in playoffs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station High School football team beat Sherman 38-26 Saturday in a Class 5A Division 1 bi-district playoff game at Cougar Field. College Station is now 10-1 on the season.

The Cougars never trailed in the game. College Station running back Roderick Brown had three touchdown runs in the game.

College Station will face Denton Ryan in the area round of the playoffs December 18 at Waco ISD Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00pm. The Raiders finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in the Class 5A Division 1 state rankings. Ryan beat Dallas Bryan Adams 69-6 in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

