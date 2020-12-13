Covid-19 cases climbing, Brazos County continues past the 1000 active case threshold

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 69 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1101 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 122 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

9,307 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

34 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 1,934 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 342 active probable cases and there have been 1,592 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 10,530. There have been 113,226 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 87 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 77 percent.

Currently, there are 25 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 81 713 Brazos 1101 10530 Burleson 118 730 Grimes 184 1507 Houston 60 581 Lee 130 334 Leon 105 474 Madison 63 893 Milam 51 748 Montgomery 4974 20619 Robertson 128 582 San Jacinto 43 268 Trinity 19 242 Walker 141 4594 Waller 151 1328 Washington 199 1047

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 653 staffed hospital beds with 117 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 6 available ICU beds and 60 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 71 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 81 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 713 total cases and 679 recovered cases and 13 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 118 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 730 total cases, and 698 cases have recovered. There have been 13 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 184 active cases. There have been 1,507 total cases, 1,391 recoveries, and 41 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 581 total cases of COVID-19. There are 60 active cases and 877 cases are recovered. There have been 18 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 130 active cases. The county has a total of 491 cases, with 563 recoveries and 21 deaths.

Leon County currently has 105 active cases. The county has 474 total cases, with 517 recoveries and 19 deaths.

Madison County has reported 63 active cases. The county has a total of 893 cases with 931 recoveries and 16 deaths.

Milam County currently has 51 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 748 total cases and 697 recovered cases. There have been 10 COVID-19 deaths.

Montgomery County has 4,974 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 20,004 total cases and 12,004 recovered cases. There are currently 31 people hospitalized, and there have been 183 COVID-19 deaths.

Robertson County has 128 active COVID-19 cases, with 582 total cases. Currently, 576 patients have recovered and there have been 9 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 43 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 268 cases with 336 recoveries and 16 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 19 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 242 total cases with 267 recoveries and 9 deaths.

Walker County currently has 141 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,594 total cases with 4,347 recoveries and 72 deaths.

Waller County currently has 151 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,328 total cases with 1,154 recoveries and 21 deaths.

Washington County currently has 199 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,047 total cases with 984 recoveries and 55 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 21 new cases and 182 active cases on Dec. 9.

Currently, the university has reported 4,322 positive cases, 7.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 12, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 259,129 active cases and 1,167,975 recoveries. There have been 1,321,578 total cases reported.

To date, 23,800 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 199,597 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 12 at3:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

