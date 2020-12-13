SUNDAY: Showers and a few rumbles likely ahead of cold front

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a sunny first half of the weekend, get ready to grab the rain gear! Changes roll in through the overnight hours Saturday as we gear up for a soggy and windy Sunday.

As moisture filters into the Brazos Valley Saturday night, patchy fog will be a possibility early Sunday morning. As our next weather maker and associated cold front trek through the state, widespread showers and a few storms look to roam the Brazos Valley Sunday. We’ll watch for a few showers to pop up pre-sunrise, but the best chance for rain and a few rumbles looks to sit in the midmorning-to-midafternoon time frame.

The front itself looks to pass through the Brazos Valley in the early afternoon. As it does so, it will begin to push the rain activity off to the east throughout the rest of the afternoon, with most of the rain looking to sit east of the area by dinner time Sunday. When all is said and done, some may be able to find 0.10″ - 0.50″ in the backyard rain gauge, with a few higher totals in localized areas.

Although severe weather is not very likely with this system, we’ll keep eyes on PinPoint Radar to see if a few stronger storms need any extra attention. If that’s the case, an isolated stronger wind gust would be the biggest thing to monitor. Speaking of the wind, make plans to secure any loose lawn items as well as the outdoor holiday decorations! After the front pushes through, a northwesterly wind will filter into the Brazos Valley, gusting upwards of 30 mph+ through Sunday night.

Wind gusts upwards of 30 mph+ are possible Sunday evening after the front pushes through. (KBTX)

Cooler air then moves into the Brazos Valley, leading to a much colder start to the upcoming workweek!

Sunday's cold front will bring in cooler and drier air, making it a chilly start to the upcoming workweek. (KBTX)

Keep your PinPoint Weather App handy Sunday to stay up-to-date with the latest on local showers and storms.

