Advertisement

Two dead, two children seriously injured in head-on crash

The crash happened Saturday evening east of Huntsville.
Fatal crash graphic.
Fatal crash graphic.(Associated Press)
By Michael Oder
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are dead and three others, including two young children, were seriously injured in a head-on crash Saturday evening near Huntsville.

The crash happened after 6:00 p.m. Saturday on Highway 190 near FM 2296, according to the Department of Public Safety. A Nissan SUV heading east on Highway 190 was passing another vehicle when it collided with a Chevy Suburban heading west. The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The front passenger of the Suburban was also killed in the crash. The driver of the Suburban was taken to a nearby hospital, and two children under the age of ten in the Suburban were taken by medical helicopter to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. Conditions were not known on Sunday, but officials said their injuries were serious.

Investigators said the Nissan was legally allowed to pass on that section of Highway 190. Charges won’t be filed because the driver that caused the accident was killed, according to DPS.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congress weighing options to pass a new economic stimulus bill
New economic stimulus package could arrive sooner than expected
Local man killed in vehicle crash remembered by family.
Local family honors Hayden Martinez, young man who died in crash Sunday
Bryan police are investigating a shots fired call.
Bryan police investigating reports of shots fired overnight
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
115 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Covid-19 cases climbing, Brazos County continues past the 1000 active case threshold

Latest News

WIND ADVISORY is in effect between 6pm Sunday and 12am Monday
Brazos Valley under a WIND ADVISORY until midnight
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Covid-19 cases climbing, Brazos County continues past the 1000 active case threshold
Cold front blows into the Brazos Valley Sunday afternoon, clearing rain and kicking up a strong...
SUNDAY: Rain & a few rumbles lead in windy, cold changes
College Station ISD hosts Chrissy’s Closet drive-thru Christmas
College Station ISD hosts Chrissy’s Closet drive-thru Christmas