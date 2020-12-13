Volunteers clean up historic Grandview Cemetery in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A group of teenagers along with other volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints spent the morning at the Historic Grandview Cemetery just south of Highway 21, near Highway 6 in Bryan. The volunteers wiped off headstones, pulled up weeds, picked up excess trash and leaves.

Theresa Wright placing flowers on the grave of her father Air Force Veteran David Wright (KBTX)

Theresa Wright is the secretary for the Grandview Cemetery Association, her father Air Force Veteran David Wright is buried at Grandview, she says she’s grateful for the youth that came out to help. “This is the first group of volunteers that we had,” said Wright.“

“It means a lot to not only the family members of their loved ones who are buried here at Grandview but to the community as well,” said Wright.

