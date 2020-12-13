Advertisement

Volunteers clean up historic Grandview Cemetery in Bryan

“It means a lot to not only the family members of their loved ones who are buried here at Grandview but to the community as well.”
Volunteer cleaning around headstone at Grandview Cemetery
Volunteer cleaning around headstone at Grandview Cemetery(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A group of teenagers along with other volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints spent the morning at the Historic Grandview Cemetery just south of Highway 21, near Highway 6 in Bryan. The volunteers wiped off headstones, pulled up weeds, picked up excess trash and leaves.

Theresa Wright placing flowers on the grave of her father Air Force Veteran David Wright
Theresa Wright placing flowers on the grave of her father Air Force Veteran David Wright(KBTX)

Theresa Wright is the secretary for the Grandview Cemetery Association, her father Air Force Veteran David Wright is buried at Grandview, she says she’s grateful for the youth that came out to help. “This is the first group of volunteers that we had,” said Wright.“

“It means a lot to not only the family members of their loved ones who are buried here at Grandview but to the community as well,” said Wright.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congress weighing options to pass a new economic stimulus bill
New economic stimulus package could arrive sooner than expected
Jerry Reyes, 29
Suspected drug dealer caught after chase near Bryan bars
Jury finds mother of Hazana Anderson guilty
Local man killed in vehicle crash remembered by family.
Local family honors Hayden Martinez, young man who died in crash Sunday
Johntae Johnson, 22
College Station man arrested after late-night armed robbery

Latest News

Mayor Karl Mooney of College Station and Mayor Andrew Nelson of Bryan.
Bryan-College Station mayors face off in the 15th annual “Salvation Army Mayor Ring Off”
Hundreds of people came by College View High School Saturday morning.
College Station ISD hosts Chrissy’s Closet drive-thru Christmas
Bryan police are investigating a shots fired call.
Bryan police investigating reports of shots fired overnight
A special Christmas-themed event is happening Saturday in College Station.
Howdy Holly-Days happening in Northgate Saturday