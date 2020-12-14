Active cases continue to rise, 98 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 98 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,127 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 122 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

9,379 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

39 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 1,943 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 350 active probable cases and there have been 1,593 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 10,628. There have been 114,4022 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 84 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 79 percent.

Currently, there are 23 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 90 721 Brazos 1,127 10,628 Burleson 116 732 Grimes 185 1,508 Houston 60 581 Lee 127 335 Leon 105 495 Madison 62 893 Milam 130 737 Montgomery 4,974 20,619 Robertson 130 584 San Jacinto 43 268 Trinity 19 242 Walker 199 4,663 Waller 180 1,409 Washington 196 1,052

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 606 staffed hospital beds with 152 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 10 available ICU beds and 60 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 63 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

The Texas State Dashboard, the primary source of where KBTX gets their COVID updates has undergone significant changes.

Austin County has reported 90 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 721 total cases and 679 recovered cases and 13 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 116 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 732 total cases, and 702 cases have recovered. There have been 13 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 185 active cases. There have been 1,508 total cases, 1,391 recoveries, and 41 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 581 total cases of COVID-19. There are 60 active cases and 877 cases are recovered. There have been 18 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 127 active cases. The county has a total of 335 cases, with 571 recoveries and 21 deaths.

Leon County currently has 105 active cases. The county has 495 total cases, with 519 recoveries and 19 deaths.

Madison County has reported 62 active cases. The county has a total of 893 cases with 932 recoveries and 16 deaths.

Milam County currently has 130 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 737 total cases and 689 recovered cases. There have been 10 COVID-19 deaths.

Montgomery County has 4,974 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 20,619 total cases and 12,004 recovered cases. There are currently 31 people hospitalized, and there have been 183 COVID-19 deaths.

Robertson County has 130 active COVID-19 cases, with 584 total cases. Currently, 576 patients have recovered and there have been 9 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 43 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 268 cases with 336 recoveries and 16 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 19 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 242 total cases with 267 recoveries and 9 deaths.

Walker County currently has 199 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,663 total cases with 4,811 recoveries and 74 deaths.

Waller County currently has 180 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,409 total cases with 1,328 recoveries and 21 deaths.

Washington County currently has 196 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,052 total cases with 991 recoveries and 56 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 20 new cases and 176 active cases on Dec. 11.

Currently, the university has reported 4,394 positive cases, 7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 13, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 203,203 active cases and 1,050,416 recoveries. There have been 1,272,504 total cases reported and 11,528,595 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 22,808 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 199,597 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 8 at 5:50 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

