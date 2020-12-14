Advertisement

Aggies Host Southeastern Louisiana Tuesday Night

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game #5:

Southeastern Louisiana (1-5) vs. Texas A&M (3-1)

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 • 6:00 p.m. (CT)

Reed Arena • Bryan-College Station, Texas

TELEVISION:  SEC Network+

Will Johnson, Play-by-Play 

Tap Bentz, Commentary

RADIO: Aggie Radio Network/1620 AM (Bryan-College Station) 

Andrew Monaco, Play-by-Play 

Dr. John Thornton, Commentary

SATELLITE RADIO: XM: 191; Internet: 962

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball returns to Reed Arena for a 6 p.m. showdown against Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday.

The Aggies (3-1) are looking to bounce back following Saturday’s loss to TCU at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. Against the Horned Frogs, senior Jay Jay Chandler led the Maroon & White with 12 points, while sophomore Emanuel Miller added 10 points and 9 rebounds.

For the season, Miller tops the team at 18.0 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Senior Quenton Jackson is second in scoring at 13.8 points per contest and Savion Flagg is averaging 10.3 points and 7.8 rebounds a game. Sophomore Andre Gordon, who along with Flagg has started all four games this season, is averaging 10.0 points.

The Lions enter Tuesday’s contest with a 1-5 record and look to snap a two-game losing skid. SLU is led by Keon Clergeot, who powers the offense at 10.0 points per game. Pape Diop is the team’s leading rebounding at 5.8 and is averaging 6.7 points per game.

The game may be seen on SEC Network+ with Will Johnson and Tap Bentz on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiembk).

No. 10 Women Lead Wire-to-Wire in 77-59 Rout of ACU
Auburn fires football coach Gus Malzahn after 8 seasons
