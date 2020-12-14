A&M United Methodist Church’s annual live nativity service keeps congregation grounded in the holiday season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M United Methodist Church held its annual live nativity worship service Sunday evening.

The service was led by the church’s youth who portray the characters involved in the story of the birth of Jesus Christ and featured live animals, live music, a children’s choir, and opportunities for the congregation to sing along.

“It’s just really cool to see so many parts of our church and our community come together from our youth to our children and everyone else,” Youth Director Zachary Gilts said. “It’s a great service to be a part of.”

Gilts says it’s been a challenging year, but those challenges have created fun opportunities to adapt the service to these times. He says all the difficulties caused by the pandemic has made him more appreciative of simply being able to make the live nativity happen this year. It’s a tradition the church has enjoyed longer than he can remember.

“I think just having these staple events that can ground us in the season is so important,” Gilts said. “It’s so crazy how time has just been a vortex this year, and yet there are these things that ground us, and I think live nativity is one of those events that really ground in the season.”

In his third year directing the service, Gilts says his favorite part is seeing everything come together in the final minutes before the service begins and all the hard work that goes into rehearsals pay off. It’s also rewarding to see the church’s students get a chance to lead the congregation, Gilts says.

“It gives our students a way to take ownership over worship. That’s a really cool experience and opportunity for them,” Gilts said. “It also brings some people in who might not come inside the doors of our church for more traditional services. We like being able to offer something that’s more personal.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.