Advertisement

Bitter chill to walk out to early Monday

By Max Crawford
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A big change has blown into the Brazos Valley. After a day of soggy conditions, rain has moved out and wind has plowed in. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 12am Monday. Strong north-northwest winds are expected between 20 and 25mph, with gusts upwards of 30-35mph+ into the night. Be sure to secure lawn items and Christmas decorations. It may be a good evening to keep the inflatables deflated. While below advisory criteria, gusts 20mph+ will continue through sunrise. Morning lows fall to the mid-30s by sunrise, but consider that blustery wind and it will feel like the mid-to-upper 20s and low 30s as we start the day.

Cloud cover will attempt to clear from north to south Monday morning. If blue skies can break out, afternoon highs are expected a few degrees above 50°. Should cloud cover win the day, highs will likely check in a few degrees shy of the 50°. Calmer wind prevail by mid-morning. Overcast races back in Monday night ahead of the next cold front to reach the area. Light drizzle / rain may be possible as highs rebound to the upper 50s / low 60s. That front blows in Tuesday night dropping afternoon highs back to the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. A light freeze is possible Wednesday night.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 50. Wind: NE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph before 10am.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 38. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and drizzle. High: 58. Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 37. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash graphic.
Two dead, two children seriously injured in head-on crash
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Covid-19 cases climbing, Brazos County continues past the 1000 active case threshold
Congress weighing options to pass a new economic stimulus bill
New economic stimulus package could arrive sooner than expected
Navasota ISD going online next week after spike in COVID-19 cases
Cold front blows into the Brazos Valley Sunday afternoon, clearing rain and kicking up a strong...
SUNDAY: Rain & a few rumbles lead in windy, cold changes

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Blustery, gusty night ahead; morning wind chills in the 20s
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Another chance for showers and storms Sunday ahead of our next cold front
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Drying things out heading into the first half of the weekend
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Keep the PinPoint Weather App handy this weekend!