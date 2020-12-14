Advertisement

Cloudy. Damp. Chilly.

By Shel Winkley
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Did you soak up a touch of sunshine Monday? Clouds race back into the Brazos Valley overnight ahead of the next cold front to reach the area. While it won’t be a miserable day, it may not be the most pleasant for some to walk out to. From those cloudy skies, a light rain / mist / drizzle will be possible from time-to-time between mid-morning (west / central) to mid-to-late afternoon (east / southeast). For as damp as the day may feel, rainfall totals are expected to between dry & 0.10″. If some sun can break out late in the day, highs near 60° will be possible for those west of the Brazos River. Lingering clouds and later exit time for that light rain keep thermometers in the low 50s for those along and east of I-45.

Patchy fog may develop by or just after sunset, especially if that light rain creates a soggy ground throughout the day. Remember that cold front we mentioned? It blows in with gusts upwards of 30mph+ close to midnight Wednesday, continuing through the night. That means wind chills are in the 20s again Wednesday morning with it only feeling like the mid-to-upper 40s by Wednesday afternoon. A light freeze is possible in the few hours leading up to sunrise Thursday.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 38. Wind: ESE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and drizzle. High: 55. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 36. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 50. WInd chills: 40s. Wind: NNW 510-15 mph, gusting 20+ mph.

