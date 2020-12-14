COVID in Context: Nationally, men die more often from the virus. How do local numbers stack up?
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Harvard University public health researchers analyzed global health data and discovered that more men than women are dying from COVID-19.
In Brazos County, that trend is apparent as well. While more women are diagnosed with the virus, more men have died with it.
However, the difference is not as stark in Brazos County as it is nationally.
Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.