COVID in Context: Nationally, men die more often from the virus. How do local numbers stack up?

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Harvard University public health researchers analyzed global health data and discovered that more men than women are dying from COVID-19.

In Brazos County, that trend is apparent as well. While more women are diagnosed with the virus, more men have died with it.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District, CDC
However, the difference is not as stark in Brazos County as it is nationally.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District, CDC
