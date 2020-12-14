Family, friends remember local coach who influenced generations of local athletes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A man who influenced generations of Brazos Valley youth through sports and always made time for others passed away at the age of 85 Wednesday due to complications battling COVID-19.

Leo Chavarria coached little league baseball for more than 30 years in Bryan and College Station, impacting the lives of thousands of kids. He continued to play a major role in the lives of many of those kids even after they grew up and started families of their own.

“His philosophy was young people are going to spend their time somewhere, so if you can pick up good habits, be in good activities, he felt like that would help you as you became a man, father, and husband,” Leo’s son Mike Chavarria said.

Ashli Woodward was nine years old when she played her first softball season under Chavarria nearly 30 years ago. She says they stayed in touch up until his passing, and Leo always treated her like family.

“As I became an adult, I worked at the bank in downtown Bryan,” Woodward said. “He would always come through the drive-thru with his wife, and they would see me and wave. Then they would pull around and we’d hug and catch up for a few minutes. That’s what I’m going to miss the most seeing that sweet man, that smile and that hug I always got from him.”

Even as she progressed in softball, Woodward said she had a tough time breaking from techniques Chavarria taught her, even those other coaches didn’t like. When they asked her why she was doing it, she said it was because she could still hear his voice in her head telling her that’s the way it’s done.

“He had this rule that you had to take the first strike,” Woodward said. “You couldn’t swing until you got the first strike. Every time you got up to bat, he’d pull you over to the side, and he’d come down and get real close to you and he would tell you, ‘You wait for the first strike, and then you can swing.’”

David Yandell is someone else who first came in touch with Chavarria during his youth. Yandell says he met Leo when he was around 13 years old and not making the best choices in life.

“Leo took the time to just bring me into the fold,” Yandell said. “He got me involved in baseball and taught me about life. He coached us as men. Leo was like my own father.”

After he met Chavarria, Yandell says he started thinking more about the future, which paid dividends in his life. He says without a doubt his life would’ve turned out differently had he never crossed paths with Leo.

“He had this ability to speak truth into your life and straighten you out when you needed to be straightened out. He put us on the right course,” Yandell said. “He used to grab you by the shirt and pull you in tight and tell you how things were going. He didn’t mince words.”

But Yandell also recalls Chavarria’s more playful side. He says one of his favorite stories came when they were at the river and Leo asked him to come down to the bank and catch a frog sitting just beneath the surface of the water.

The only problem was that frog was actually a snapping turtle. Yandall says he remembers holding onto its mouth for dear life so he could avoid losing a couple of his fingers.

“He thought that was the funniest thing,” Yandell said. “And, I still do too.”

Chavarria worked as an upholsterer for roughly 40 years, and also served in the army. He even got an invite from the New York Yankees to tryout for the team during his playing days in the mid-1950s while he was stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey. Chavarria turned it down.

“He said he was very honored to receive that invitation,” Mike said. “But he had plans to return to Texas and marry my mom. He also said had he been successful and gotten the chance to play pro ball, ‘Those guys fly, and I’m not going to get on a plane.’”

Later in life, Chavarria was given the lifetime achievement award from the Hispanic Forum of Bryan College Station. Mike says it was a huge honor for him and his family, but a chore to get him to accept it because Leo didn’t like being the center of attention. He also had one of the baseball fields at Henderson Park in Bryan named after him.

Despite all his accomplishments, his family says he was always most proud of the impact he had on the players he coached.

“We’ll still get old guys who’ll come by and knock on my mom and dad’s door and say ‘Hey Leo, you remember me?’ And it’s a ballplayer that he coached years and years ago. They’ll still stop by and say hi,” Mike said. “I think he just made that personal connection being a coach.”

Family and friends alike say Chavarria’s legacy will live on as they continue to share their memories and stories of him. Woodward says, “He’s a legend, and legends never die.”

Leo Chavarria is survived by his wife Connie, five children, 17 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

