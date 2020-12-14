FM 2818 flyover closing for repairs starting Monday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - You might have to adjust your commute if you travel through FM 2818 and Wellborn Road.

Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation will close the flyover from eastbound FM 2818 to Wellborn Road south on Monday morning. The bridge will be closed for three days and nights.

Crews are repairing a section of the rail on the flyover.

Traffic will be detoured to eastbound FM 2818 then to Wellborn Road north. TxDOT wants drivers to be alert for construction personnel, equipment and detour signs.

