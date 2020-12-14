Advertisement

FM 2818 flyover closing for repairs starting Monday

Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation will close the flyover from eastbound FM 2818 to Wellborn Road south on Monday morning.
Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation will close the flyover from eastbound FM 2818...
Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation will close the flyover from eastbound FM 2818 to Wellborn Road south on Monday morning.(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - You might have to adjust your commute if you travel through FM 2818 and Wellborn Road.

Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation will close the flyover from eastbound FM 2818 to Wellborn Road south on Monday morning. The bridge will be closed for three days and nights.

Crews are repairing a section of the rail on the flyover.

Traffic will be detoured to eastbound FM 2818 then to Wellborn Road north. TxDOT wants drivers to be alert for construction personnel, equipment and detour signs.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congress weighing options to pass a new economic stimulus bill
New economic stimulus package could arrive sooner than expected
Local man killed in vehicle crash remembered by family.
Local family honors Hayden Martinez, young man who died in crash Sunday
Bryan police are investigating a shots fired call.
Bryan police investigating reports of shots fired overnight
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
115 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Covid-19 cases climbing, Brazos County continues past the 1000 active case threshold

Latest News

Fatal crash graphic.
Two dead, two children seriously injured in head-on crash
WIND ADVISORY is in effect between 6pm Sunday and 12am Monday
Brazos Valley under a WIND ADVISORY until midnight
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Covid-19 cases climbing, Brazos County continues past the 1000 active case threshold
Cold front blows into the Brazos Valley Sunday afternoon, clearing rain and kicking up a strong...
SUNDAY: Rain & a few rumbles lead in windy, cold changes