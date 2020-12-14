Advertisement

Google experiencing widespread outage affecting Classroom, YouTube, other apps

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus...
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Max Crawford
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you are logging on to Google Classroom, or trying to check your G-mail features, you are not alone. A widespread global outage is keeping users from accessing many apps hosted by Google servers.

Users around the world are making complaints about not having access. According to the company, the problem is effecting  Gmail, YouTube, Google Search, Google Drive, Google Hangouts and Google Meet.

Google has yet to address the issue publicly.

