Google experiencing widespread outage affecting Classroom, YouTube, other apps

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you are logging on to Google Classroom, or trying to check your G-mail features, you are not alone. A widespread global outage is keeping users from accessing many apps hosted by Google servers.

Users around the world are making complaints about not having access. According to the company, the problem is effecting Gmail, YouTube, Google Search, Google Drive, Google Hangouts and Google Meet.

Google has yet to address the issue publicly.

