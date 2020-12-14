Advertisement

Google, YouTube experiencing outages

Google said it's investigating reports of problems with several of its products.
(Gray News) - A couple of important web entities are having outages Monday morning.

YouTube and Google reported that they are experiencing difficulties.

The Google status dashboard noted issues across the board. The outages include the Gmail and Google Drive platforms so many rely on for work and school.

The Google Workspace Twitter account stated that it was looking into “an ongoing issue with multiple products.”

Though the status dashboard was back to green as of about 7:50 a.m., people still were reporting problems with access.

YouTube also sent out a tweet saying they were looking into problems with the video platform.

