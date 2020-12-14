Navasota ISD going online next week after spike in COVID-19 cases

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota ISD says students will switch to virtual learning Dec. 14 - 18 after a spike in COVID-19 cases and exposures.

The district posted the change on their Facebook page Sunday evening. District officials said students will not attend school in person, but will connect through their Google Classrooms. All attendance checks and assignment due dates are still required. The district asked all NISD staff that are not sick or in quarantine to report to campus by 8:00 a.m. Monday.

NISD has been tracking lab confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and staff all year and has been hovering in the 0.5% of... Posted by Navasota ISD on Sunday, December 13, 2020

The district said they started to notice a spike in lab-confirmed cases and reports of close contact with someone who tested positive last Thursday. Officials said the number of campus staff and teachers that are out this week due to positive tests or close contact isolation have made it extremely difficult to cover classes throughout the campus.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.