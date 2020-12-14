NFL Aggies Week 14

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players stood out in Week 14 of the NFL, including Trayveon Williams having his most productive game as a pro so far.

Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennessee) - 19/24 212 YDS. 2 TDS. 31-10 win over Jacksonville.

Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - 3 catches 56 YDS. 26-14 win over Minnesota.

Christian Kirk WR (Arizona) - 3 catches 14 YDS. 6 punt returns 77 YDS. 26-7 win over NY Giants.

Deshazor Everett Safety (Washington) - 6 total tackles. vs San Francisco.

Braden Mann Punter (NY Jets) - 5 punts (39.4 YDS/punt). 40-3 loss to Seattle.

MONDAY:

Myles Garrett DE (Cleveland) - vs Baltimore

Justin Madubuike DT (Baltimore) - vs Cleveland

THURSDAY:

Josh Reynolds WR (LA Rams) - 1 catch 6 YDS. 24-3 win over New England.

