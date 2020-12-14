Advertisement

No. 10 Women Lead Wire-to-Wire in 77-59 Rout of ACU

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)--Aaliyah Wilson had 12 of her 15 points in the first half and the No. 10 Texas A&M women pulled away for a 77-59 win over previously unbeaten Abilene Christian on Sunday.

Wilson added four steals and three blocks for the Aggies (6-0). N’dea Jones had 10 points and 14 rebounds, Alexis Morris scored 14 points and Jordan Nixon had 11.

Texas A&M closed the first quarter with 10 straight points and added a 14-0 run in the second quarter to build a 37-16 lead with 4:17 left in the period. The Wildcats got the deficit no closer than 17 from there.

Anna McLeod made 4 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with 18 points for the Wildcats (5-1). Kamryn Mraz added 10 points for Abilene Christian.

The Aggies were 5 of 9 from 3-point range in the first half while the Wildcats were 6 of 25 (24.0%) from the arc and 7 of 31 (22.6%) from the field.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congress weighing options to pass a new economic stimulus bill
New economic stimulus package could arrive sooner than expected
Local man killed in vehicle crash remembered by family.
Local family honors Hayden Martinez, young man who died in crash Sunday
Fatal crash graphic.
Two dead, two children seriously injured in head-on crash
Bryan police are investigating a shots fired call.
Bryan police investigating reports of shots fired overnight
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
115 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County

Latest News

NFL Aggies Week 14
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn listens to an official's call during the second half of the...
Auburn fires football coach Gus Malzahn after 8 seasons
Football
AP Top 25: Coastal breaks into top 10; Alabama still No. 1
Texas A&M vs Tennessee Football logo
Texas A&M-Tennessee to Air on ESPN