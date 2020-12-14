No. 10 Women’s Hoops Set to Host Sam Houston State

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 10 Texas A&M women’s basketball returns to the hardwood at Reed Arena, as the Aggies take on the Sam Houston State Bearkats in a 2 p.m. matchup on Tuesday.

Fans in the Brazos Valley can tune in to the live radio broadcast of the game on Sports Radio 1150 The Zone/93.7 FM with Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz on the call. Streaming for Tuesday afternoon’s game is available for authenticated subscribers through SEC Network+ with access to the live broadcast on the ESPN app.

After another 2-0 week of play with wins over Little Rock and Abilene Christian, the Maroon & White (6-0) maintained their position at No. 10 in the latest Associated Press women’s basketball poll. The Southeastern Conference joins the Big Ten and Pac 12 with five teams ranked in the top-25.

In Sunday’s 77-59 win over Abilene Christian, 14 Aggies played for the second-consecutive game, with four student-athletes scoring in double figures. Senior guard Aaliyah Wilson executed yet another two-way masterpiece against the Wildcats, amassing 15 points, five rebounds, four steals, three blocks and an assist. The Muskogee, Oklahoma, native sank both of her attempts from the 3-point line while shooting .545 from the field. Senior forward N’dea Jones logged her 31st career double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds, while Jordan Nixon operated the offense and finished with 11 points, three steals and two assists.

Off the bench, junior guard Alexis Morris logged 15 minutes and dropped 14 points on a 5-5 shooting performance. Destiny Pitts hit two timely 3-point shots, including a four-point play that electrified the Reed Arena crowd. A&M’s defense forced 21 turnovers and held ACU to .375 shooting from the field, with a .297 clip from three on a monstrous 37 attempts.

Sam Houston State arrives in Aggieland boasting a 2-1 record with wins over Midwestern State and Central Baptist. Head coach Ravon Justice’s squad was selected to finish second in the Southland Conference headlined by Preseason All-Conference selections Faith Cook and Amber Leggett. The Navarre, Florida, native manages the scoring load, averaging 27.0 points per game while Cook quarterbacks the offense with 14 assists through the first three contests.

The Aggies dominate the all-time series against Sam Houston State, holding a 22-3 advantage with a 12-0 mark in Bryan-College Station. A&M maintains a 12-game win streak dating back to the 1980-81 season. The last meeting between these two programs was on Dec. 29, 2006 at Reed Arena, which the Aggies won by a score of 93-43.