One College Station resident injured in suspected home invasion

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A woman was injured severely enough to be hospitalized on Friday, Dec. 11 in an apparent home invasion.

According to College Station Police, the incident happened around 7:30 P.M. that evening near Augusta Circle in Pebble Creek.

They say a burglary was reported and one resident was found to have injuries. That resident was hospitalized for their injuries, but there is no word on the victim’s current status.

Officials are asking any residents with information, video, or who may have noticed anything out of the ordinary that night to contact College Station Police Detective Robert Wilson at (979) 764-3600.

