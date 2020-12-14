Advertisement

Reason to Smile - December 14. 2020

Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s reason to smile was sent to us from Dee Ann Schneider. She said her World War Two vet 99-year-old mom Hazel isn’t letting COVID get in the way of her celebrating Christmas.

Hazel has put up 4 Christmas trees. Every surface is covered with either snow people, deer said Schneider.

If you have a Reason to Smile, we want to know about it. Log on to kbtx.com to find out how to submit your photo. Reason to Smile is sponsored by Brazos Valley Orthodontic Specialists.

