Reason to Smile - December 14. 2020

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s reason to smile was sent to us from Dee Ann Schneider. She said her World War Two vet 99-year-old mom Hazel isn’t letting COVID get in the way of her celebrating Christmas.

Hazel has put up 4 Christmas trees. Every surface is covered with either snow people, deer said Schneider.

