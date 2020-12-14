Robertson County offices closed to public until further notice

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County Offices in the courthouse will be closed to the public due to COVID-19 until further notice, County Judge Charles Ellison says.

Starting Monday at 8 a.m. the offices will be closed except for essential services and public contact mandated by law, like court proceedings and law enforcement activity.

Those in the county are encouraged to contact county officials by phone and make payments and filings by mail or online.

