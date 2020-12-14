Texas A&M to require students living on campus to take COVID-19 test upon return

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Even though the winter break for Texas A&M just started, the administration is already preparing for when students return. The administration sent out COVID-19 guidelines for students on the College Station campus Monday.

College students are pretty far back in the line to get the COVID-19 vaccine, with that in mind the university is taking precautions to keep their students, faculty and staff safe for the return to the spring semester.

“Your active participation now and when you return at the beginning of the year is essential to not only help keep yourselves and others safe, but also to help our area hospitals meet demand this winter,” said the letter to students.

Upon the start of the spring semester, Texas A&M University will require all students to complete online COVID-19 Training and Certification by Jan. 13 and all students living in campus housing to get a COVID-19 test before the end of the first week of classes, Jan. 22.

Student employees will also be required to take a COVID-19 test before the start of the semester or returning to work. The university also recommends that all students, faculty and staff returning from travel outside of the Brazos Valley avoid contact with others to the greatest extent possible for 72 hours, always wear a mask, keep six feet from others and wash hands frequently.

At this moment students living off campus are not required to get tested, but it is strongly encouraged especially if the student is attending in-person classes.

“We recognize that living under the many pandemic protocols is tiring,” said the statement. “There is light ahead! With your vigilance throughout the break and into the new year, we can position ourselves for a healthier 2021.”

