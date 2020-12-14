Texas A&M’s Offensive Line Named Semifinalist for Moore Award

NEW YORK – The Texas A&M football offensive line was one of 11 units named as a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, announced Monday morning by The Foundation for Teamwork. The Moore Award is presented annually to the most outstanding offensive line unit in college football.

Texas A&M’s starting offensive line unit of Carson Green, Kenyon Green, Jared Hocker, Ryan McCollum and Dan Moore Jr. have started all eight games for A&M this season and have been on the field as a unit for 523 of the team’s 547 offensive snaps this season.

For the season, Texas A&M has allowed 4.0 sacks and is allowing 0.5 sacks per game, good for fifth nationally while standing atop the SEC. The Maroon Goons went 24 quarters and 201 pass attempts without letting its opponent get to the quarterback. The streak spanned from the second quarter of the season opener against Vanderbilt until the third quarter of the LSU game on November 28.

The Goons are allowing just 4.0 tackles for loss per game, which ties them for ninth nationally and ties them for second with Kentucky in the league. The Aggies are averaging a robust 429.8 total yards/game and 6.4 yards/play.

What the committee is saying about the Maroon Goons: “This year they have been the catalyst for an offense that has shown a new level of toughness. In the second half of the Florida game, they battered the Gators on the ground and have been able to finish the season with strong efforts on the ground. They are a physical unit who work well together and get up on linebackers. Right tackle Carson Green has been exceptional at clearing out space for his runners.”

2020 Joe Moore Award Semifinalists

Alabama

Buffalo

BYU

Coastal Carolina

Iowa

Iowa State

Kentucky

Louisiana

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Texas A&M