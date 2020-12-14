Treat of the Day: Buckhorn family presents $20,000 to Blinn for new scholarship
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new scholarship will be available to first-generation college students or those planning a career in nursing at Blinn College.
It’s thanks to a $20,000 gift in memory of Dr. Oscar and Irene Bockhorn.
Irene was a longtime radiologic technologist at Brenham medical facilities and Oscar was a Washington County veterinarian. Oscar attended Blinn College before earning his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at Texas A&M.
The endowed scholarship was presented by their four children Ann, Ken, Don, and David.
The Bockhorns say the scholarship was a great way to honor their father’s legacy and love of Blinn.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.