Treat of the Day: Buckhorn family presents $20,000 to Blinn for new scholarship

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new scholarship will be available to first-generation college students or those planning a career in nursing at Blinn College.

It’s thanks to a $20,000 gift in memory of Dr. Oscar and Irene Bockhorn.

Irene was a longtime radiologic technologist at Brenham medical facilities and Oscar was a Washington County veterinarian. Oscar attended Blinn College before earning his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at Texas A&M.

The endowed scholarship was presented by their four children Ann, Ken, Don, and David.

The Bockhorns say the scholarship was a great way to honor their father’s legacy and love of Blinn.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.