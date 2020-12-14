Advertisement

Vanderbilt at Georgia Football Game Cancelled

SEC Football
SEC Football
By SEC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vanderbilt at Georgia football game of December 19 has been cancelled due to the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 protocols. The Vanderbilt at Georgia game is declared a no-contest.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report).

