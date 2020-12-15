Amber Alert Brazos Valley looking for missing person not seen for 23 years

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Amber Alert Brazos Valley is bringing attention to a long-term missing person case.

Orville Turner Seaton, of Navasota, has not been seen in almost 23 years. He was reported missing by his daughter on Jan. 3, 1998. Seaton was last seen by a grocery store employee on Dec. 23, 1997 in Navasota. The employee said he saw Seaton get into a gray four door car with a young black male.

Seaton, who would currently be 94, was about 5′10″ and 170 pounds.

Law enforcement believe people in the the local area may know what happened to Seaton and are asking for information that can help resolve this case. Anyone who might be able to assist in this effort is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 979-277-6251.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.