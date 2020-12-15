Anonymous donor gives SARC $50,000 to hire teen counselor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An anonymous donor has gifted the Sexual Assault Resource Center with $50,000 to hire a counselor that will work with teens.

The organization said they have more than 50 sexual assault survivors on a waiting list. Since the start of the year, SARC has served 359 people and performed 2,015 individual counseling sessions, mostly online due to the pandemic.

SARC leaders are now asking for $14,000 to help make the counselor a full-time employee. Donations can be mailed to the Sexual Assault Resource Center, PO Box 3082, Bryan, TX 77805. You can also donate online at their website.

SARC staff and volunteers are available 24/7 through its crisis hotline, (979) 731-1000.

The hotline averages more than 1,200 calls per year. Calls are free, confidential and not affiliated with law enforcement or the criminal justice system. About 60 percent of callers decide to remain anonymous.

SARC helps victims regardless of whether they choose to report a crime to law enforcement. Through SARC, victims can obtain a private exam by a forensic nurse. In 2020 SARC helped more than 100 survivors pay unforeseen expenses and obtain free legal help with protection orders.

SARC is able to operate through the strength of its staff of 16 employees, 85 volunteer advocates and through individual donations.

