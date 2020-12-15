Advertisement

Another windy December night leads to a wind-chilled Wednesday

Or shall we call it “Windsday”?
Tonight's front could bring gusts up to 40mph before we turn the page to Wednesday. It won't be quite as gusty by the morning drive, but many of us will see wind chills in the 20s!(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Another low pressure system will give us a windy finish to Tuesday and start to Wednesday.

A cold front coming our way tonight!
A cold front coming our way tonight!(KBTX)

A strong upper level low pressure system will move across the Lower 48 over the course of the day, Dropping snow from the foothills of the Rockies to the east coast by the end of the day Wednesday. Multiple feet of snow will be possible in portions of the Mid-Atlantic states up to New England!

No snow for the Brazos Valley, but the southern edge of this system will drag a cold front our way, giving us another blustery night with gusts up to 40mph possible by the time we head to bed Tuesday night into very early Wednesday.

Strap down the loose lawn furniture and the inflatable holiday decorations! Though this front won’t be quite as “potent” as the one we had to wrap up this past weekend, it’ll be a gusty, blustery, and cold night across the Brazos Valley, leading to a Wednesday morning that will be tough to crawl out of the warm confines of several blankets you will use to make a cozy, sleepy, human burrito.

Wind chills in the twenties will be possible by the Wednesday morning drive, but frost isn’t likely, thanks to the drier air and the wind on hand.

Gusts to 20-25mph, enough to blow your hat off your head, but not cause any real havoc, will be possible through the early afternoon before wind calms greatly for the rest of the afternoon. The good news: SUNSHINE returns Wednesday. Clearing skies and calming wind means a bitter cold Thursday morning, with actual temperatures dipping into the upper 20s / low 30s by sunrise.

Prepare for a light freeze by Thursday morning, especially if you are north of OSR. After a frosty, freezy start to Thursday, sunshine should thaw us back to about 60 degrees before the afternoon is done. More 60s ahead of the weekend with the next storm system bringing us a chance for some showers late Friday into early Saturday.

