Bryan ISD teachers arrange virtual band concert for sick student.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan ISD student Arhen Terry was diagnosed with Flu B nearly a month ago and has since been in the hospital.

“He’s been poked and prodded and we’ve had catheters and IVs and everything‚” said Tashia Terry, Arhen’s Mom. “He was on dialysis for a full week and we finally got out of PICU. We’re making some headway to find out how the infection is in his joints.”

Aside from missing school, Arhen was on track to miss his first Davila Middle School Symphonic Band Concert.

“I was very bummed out because I was really working hard on it,” said Arhen.

Tashia says as they got closer to the concert day she knew Arhen wasn’t going to make it but his band directors, Nathaniel McReynolds and Eric Cadondon had a different idea.

“He said ‘So we’re going to zoom in and he’s going to participate in the concert. He’s just going to watch me play his parts but he will be there and he will earn his grade’,” said Tashia.

Monday night Arhen joined his classmates on stage virtually.

“I was nervous at first but then we started it up,” said Arhen “It cheered me up and it really made my day just to be there, see my classmates and be able to be there to hear everyone.”

Tashia who works at Davila Middle School says the kindness and dedication the school has for the students is amazing.

“They didn’t have to do this, but those are the types of people that I work with on that campus. They just decided that he didn’t need to miss out on something that he worked so hard for,” said Tashia.

Arhen’s family is hoping to have him back home in time for Christmas.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.