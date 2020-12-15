Advertisement

Bryan ISD teachers arrange virtual band concert for sick student.

Aside from missing school Arhen was on track to miss his first Davila Middle School Symphonic Band Concert.
Davila Middle School 7th grade Symphonic Band Concert
Davila Middle School 7th grade Symphonic Band Concert(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan ISD student Arhen Terry was diagnosed with Flu B nearly a month ago and has since been in the hospital.

“He’s been poked and prodded and we’ve had catheters and IVs and everything‚” said Tashia Terry, Arhen’s Mom. “He was on dialysis for a full week and we finally got out of PICU. We’re making some headway to find out how the infection is in his joints.”

Aside from missing school, Arhen was on track to miss his first Davila Middle School Symphonic Band Concert.

“I was very bummed out because I was really working hard on it,” said Arhen.

Tashia says as they got closer to the concert day she knew Arhen wasn’t going to make it but his band directors, Nathaniel McReynolds and Eric Cadondon had a different idea.

“He said ‘So we’re going to zoom in and he’s going to participate in the concert. He’s just going to watch me play his parts but he will be there and he will earn his grade’,” said Tashia.

Monday night Arhen joined his classmates on stage virtually.

“I was nervous at first but then we started it up,” said Arhen “It cheered me up and it really made my day just to be there, see my classmates and be able to be there to hear everyone.”

Tashia who works at Davila Middle School says the kindness and dedication the school has for the students is amazing.

“They didn’t have to do this, but those are the types of people that I work with on that campus. They just decided that he didn’t need to miss out on something that he worked so hard for,” said Tashia.

Arhen’s family is hoping to have him back home in time for Christmas.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas casts its 38 electoral votes for Donald Trump
College Station Police responded to a home invasion Friday night with injuries near Augusta...
One College Station resident injured in possible assault
Fatal crash graphic.
Two dead, two children seriously injured in head-on crash
A jury on Monday opted to give the maximum punishment possible to a College Station mother...
Local woman sentenced after placing daughter’s deceased body in Galveston County bayou
Leo Chavarria passed away Wednesday due to complications battling COVID-19. He impacted...
Family, friends remember local coach who influenced generations of local athletes

Latest News

Local companies, Texas A&M continue work on COVID-19 vaccine candidates
Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old Huntsville man for possessing and receiving child...
Walker County man faces child pornography and cyberstalking charges
Tiny Hope Village is nearly halfway to their $110,000 need to build their Community Building.
Local non-profit working on latest project to help end homelessness
Treat of the Day: Special Agent Katherine Langston
Treat of the Day: SHSU grad nationally recognized for investigative work