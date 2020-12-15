Charlotte Han Sharp, wife of Texas A&M Chancellor, passes after lengthy illness

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University System has announced the passing of Charlotte Han Sharp, 67, on Dec. 15 after battling a lengthy illness. Charlotte was the wife of John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System.

Charlotte was very involved in the Bryan and College Station community, as an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in College Station and part of the Woman’s Club of Bryan.

Charlotte was also renowned for her involvement in many community and humanitarian efforts, particularly for women, children and young people, according to the university system. She was a powerful fundraiser for a variety of organizations, including Texas Children’s Hospital and Dell Children’s Medical Center. As the Honorary Chair of the 2015 Magnolia Tea, she helped raise a record amount for scholarships for Texas A&M University medical students.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Charlotte’s friends and family make donations to Mobile Loaves & Fishes at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Austin or to the Woman’s Club of Bryan.

Charlotte is survived by her husband and their children, Spencer and Victoria; a daughter-in-law, Brigitte and two granddaughters, Simone and Freya; and her brother, Robert Dale Han Jr.

Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 at St. Mary Cathedral in Austin, with graveside services at The Texas State Cemetery immediately following.

