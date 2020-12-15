Christmas recipe ideas with C&J Barbeque

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Christmas is right around the corner and while 2020 has been a year far from average, it doesn’t mean you can’t serve up a delicious meal this Christmas. From stuffing to prime rib to dessert, C&J Barbeque has created some suggestions of different dishes you can incorporate during the holidays.

The collection of recipes include seasonal flavors that all tie in well together, according to C&J Barbeque, Co-Owner Justin Manning.

“What’s so good about food around this time is that you have those savory notes like sage and rosemary and all the cranberry stuff and the vanilla extract and you put all that stuff together, not in every dish, but those things bring it all home and balance everything out and bring it all together to put these holiday dishes together,” said Manning. “Because I think this is the time that everyone likes to cook more.”

Sage, Mushroom, and Andouille Stuffing:

Ingredients

.5 pound andouille sausage, diced

2 each celery, small dice

1 small onion, small dice

2 cups sliced mushrooms

6 cups day-old bread, diced

.5 pound sliced almonds

.5 cup chicken broth

.25 cup butter, melted

.25 cup chopped parsley

.25 cup eggs, beaten

2 teaspoon sage, chopped

salt/ pepper to taste

Directions

Heat the pan and cook vegetables and sausage for 5 minutes, pull off heat and cool completely. Mix everything- broth, almonds, herbs, eggs, season with salt and pepper. Once vegetables are completely cool, add to the other mixture and mix well, then fold in the bread and mix well. Let this mixture sit for at least 3 hours or overnight. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes covered, then an additional 10 minutes uncovered.

White Chocolate and Cranberry Bread Pudding:

Ingredients

Bread Pudding:

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup milk

4 eggs beaten

3/4 cup plus white sugar

12 oz white chocolate chips

3/4 cup cranberry sauce ( not the jellied)

10 cups of crusty bread

Creme Anglaise:

2 cups heavy cream

3/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 egg yolks

vanilla or rum extract to taste

Directions

Bread Pudding:

Mix everything well except the bread, once well mixed slowly add bread tossing it around, so it is very well mixed and let sit for at least 1 hour. Once it has had time to sit and absorb all the flavors, you can pour the mixture into a greased 8x8x2 pan. Bake at 350 degrees, 30-45 minutes until firm and a toothpick comes out clean.

Creme Anglaise:

Mix sugar, cream, extract in a sauce pot and bring to 145 degrees, remove from heat. In a small mixing bowl beat the 2 egg yolks well, slowly start adding the cream mixture in while whisking. It’s important to slowly add it so as not to cook the eggs. Once cream is all gone set the Creme Anglaise somewhere warm to hold until time to use.

Sweet Potato Casserole:

Ingredients:

5 pounds sweet potato

.25 cup cream

.5 cup of melted butter

.5 teaspoon salt

1 cup white sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 eggs

Topping:

.5 cup butter, cold, cut into small cubes

1 cup brown sugar

.5 cup pecans

.5 cup flour

1 cup cornflakes

pinch salt

Directions

Roast sweet potatoes at 400 degrees for one hour. Mix cream, butter, salt, sugar, vanilla, and the eggs until very well mixed. Set aside. When potatoes are cooked thru, let cool until you can handle them, peel them, mash well with the mixed ingredients that u set aside. Place the mixture in a baking dish, and bake covered at 350 for 35-45 minutes. Take out uncover it and place as much topping as you would like on top, and continue to bake until it’s golden brown.

Topping:

Place all the ingredients except the cornflakes in a bowl and work them well with your hands until the mixture looks like wet sand. Then add the cornflakes to the mixture.

Prime Rib:

Directions

Get your roast, cover it with oil, or fat, and season heavily with your favorite rub. Let it sit overnight if possible to help get the flavor in the meat. Bake at 250 degrees until the internal temperature is 120, then crank the oven up to 500 degrees to get some color and char on the roast, pull at the internal temp of 130 degrees. Pull the meat out and let rest for at least 30 minutes before slicing.

