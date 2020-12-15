COLD weather continues, courtesy of a couple fronts

Tuesday begins a lot like Monday - a decent chill and enough of a breeze to add to it. Bundle up and grab the Southeast Texas winter coats, but it wouldn’t hurt to have an umbrella, too. Drizzle to some patchy light showers are still possible through at least the middle of the afternoon. It won’t be enough to fill the rain gauge, but enough to wet roads and make you need the windshield wipers. There is some hope that we may see some blue sky before the afternoon is up, but better to plan for the chill to stick around all the way into tonight, where we dip right back down into the 30s.

For the most part, the rest of the week looks dry. With this rain chance today, a cold front follows, whipping the wind back up for Wednesday and giving us another morning or two with “feels like” temperatures in the upper 20s, but a brilliant blue sky should be seen for both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, slowly allowing us to warm closer to 60 by the end of the week. Before that, a light freeze is expected by Thursday morning, so make those preps by Wednesday night. Our next front rolls through Friday night into early Saturday, bringing a shot at some showers before we keep things dry (but chilly) for the rest of the weekend.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and drizzle. High: 55. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 36. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 50. WInd chills: 40s. Wind: NNW 510-15 mph, gusting 20+ mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear and cold, with a widespread light freeze expected. Low: 31. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.