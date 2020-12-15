COVID in Context: State-reported Brazos County deaths reveal a steeper increase this fall

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Dec. 11, the Brazos County Health District reported 25 additional COVID-19-related deaths, spanning June to December.

BCHD explained that these 25 deaths had been reported directly to the state and never reported on the county level. Health district officials assured residents that the lines of communication had been untangled and that this would not be a continuing problem.

Now, the more accurate state-reported COVID-19 deaths can be used to track the virus’s impact on Brazos County.

When using the complete state-reported data, a sharper and steeper increase in COVID-related deaths can be seen from October through December.

