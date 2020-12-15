Damp, chilly Tuesday leads into a blustery, cold Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The second of multiple cold fronts to reach the Brazos Valley is on the way. If you know nothing else of the next 48 hours, know this:

TUESDAY is a chilly, cloudy, damp day

WEDNESDAY is a blustery, wind chilled, cold day

As an upper-level system swings east along the I-40 corridor, overcast skies race back into the area through the pre-sunrise hours of Tuesday. Morning temperatures are expected to start the day in the upper 30s to low 40s.

By mid-morning, scattered light rain, patchy areas of mist, and on/off drizzle is expected to drift through the Brazos Valley. As the day continues, that drippy weather will clear from southwest to east-southeast by mid-to-late afternoon. For the wet overtone the day will carry, rainfall totals are expected to remain at or below 0.10″.

Rain gear needed, but don't expect a lot of rain to collect in the gauge #bcstx #brrrcstx pic.twitter.com/NXuTljG7lA — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) December 15, 2020

The jury is split on how temperatures will react Tuesday. Some hi-res forecast models point to the cloud cover and drizzly weather holding temperatures to the 40s through the day. Others, allow for drier air to eat away at the overcast, spreading temperatures between the low 50s and low 60s area-wide. The PinPoint Weather Team’s thought is for thermometers to make it to the upper 50s or right at 60° west of the Brazos River. Mid-50s are possible along the Highway 6 corridor. Those along and east of I-45 likely will reach the low 50s -- at best -- due to the rain and thicker cloud cover lingering later into the day.

By evening, assuming the ground becomes saturated enough, patchy fog may develop for the few hours between sunset and midnight.

HERE COMES THE NEXT COLD FRONT

By or just ahead of midnight, another push of gusty wind is expected to blow through the Brazos Valley. Gusts 30mph+ are expected as the cold front moves south into the early hours of Wednesday morning. By sunrise, that wind is brisk enough to put wind chills -- what it will feel like -- in the mid-to-upper 20s for many. As the wind continues to gust 25-30mph through a better part of the day, expect wind chill values in the mid-40s at best by afternoon. Actual air temperatures will be stunted to the low 50s for another day.

⛄️❄️Snow is important to the Brazos Valley's forecast! ❄️⛄️



No. Not because it will fall here. But the powder on the ground in the Texas Panhandle & Oklahoma now & what is expected to fall Tuesday will reinforce the chill a blustery Wednesday wind brings#bcstx #brrrcstx pic.twitter.com/v4NhXjdPAC — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) December 15, 2020

Freezing temperatures will be found on thermometers by sunrise Thursday. Lows likely have a chance to dive to the upper 20s and low 30s.

