Free COVID-19 testing available in Brazos County until end of 2020

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District released dates for free COVID-19 testing leading up to the end of the year. There are now two free testing sites in Brazos County; Brian Bachmann Community Park and St. Teresa’s Catholic Church.

The test is an oral swab so you should not eat, drink or smoke 20 minutes prior to getting test. Testing is available to anyone over 5-years-old or any child that can cough on command. You do not have to be symptomatic or a Brazos County resident to get tested. A photo ID is required.

Appointments are not required, but they will have priority at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church. You can register 24 hours in advance of the site’s official opening time here. It has come to BCHD’s attention that the Brian Bachmann Park location is not showing up on the registration website and have emphasized that you can get a test without making an appointment.

BRIAN BACHMANN COMMUNITY PARK (1600 Rock Prairie Road, College Station)

December 15, 16, 17 (11 am-7 pm)

December 21, 22, 23 (11 am-7 pm)

December 28, 29, 30 (11 am-7 pm)

ST. TERESA’S CATHOLIC CHURCH (307 Hall Street, Bryan-KIOSK IN PARISH HALL PARKING LOT): Appointments have priority.

December 15, 16, 17, 18 (8 am-5 pm)

December 21, 22, 23 (8 am-5 pm)

December 28, 29, 30 (8 am-5 pm)

