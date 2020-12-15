Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing available in Brazos County until end of 2020

BCHD has confirmed that free testing will be happening until Dec. 30
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District released dates for free COVID-19 testing leading up to the end of the year. There are now two free testing sites in Brazos County; Brian Bachmann Community Park and St. Teresa’s Catholic Church.

The test is an oral swab so you should not eat, drink or smoke 20 minutes prior to getting test. Testing is available to anyone over 5-years-old or any child that can cough on command. You do not have to be symptomatic or a Brazos County resident to get tested. A photo ID is required.

Appointments are not required, but they will have priority at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church. You can register 24 hours in advance of the site’s official opening time here. It has come to BCHD’s attention that the Brian Bachmann Park location is not showing up on the registration website and have emphasized that you can get a test without making an appointment.

BRIAN BACHMANN COMMUNITY PARK (1600 Rock Prairie Road, College Station)

  • December 15, 16, 17 (11 am-7 pm)
  • December 21, 22, 23 (11 am-7 pm)
  • December 28, 29, 30 (11 am-7 pm)

ST. TERESA’S CATHOLIC CHURCH (307 Hall Street, Bryan-KIOSK IN PARISH HALL PARKING LOT): Appointments have priority.

  • December 15, 16, 17, 18 (8 am-5 pm)
  • December 21, 22, 23 (8 am-5 pm)
  • December 28, 29, 30 (8 am-5 pm)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas casts its 38 electoral votes for Donald Trump
College Station Police responded to a home invasion Friday night with injuries near Augusta...
One College Station resident injured in possible assault
Fatal crash graphic.
Two dead, two children seriously injured in head-on crash
A jury on Monday opted to give the maximum punishment possible to a College Station mother...
Local woman sentenced after placing daughter’s deceased body in Galveston County bayou
Leo Chavarria passed away Wednesday due to complications battling COVID-19. He impacted...
Family, friends remember local coach who influenced generations of local athletes

Latest News

Anonymous donor gives SARC $50,000 to hire teen counselor
Christmas recipes with C&J Barbeque
Christmas recipe ideas with C&J Barbeque
Tonight's front could bring gusts up to 40mph before we turn the page to Wednesday. It won't be...
Another windy December night leads to a wind-chilled Wednesday
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Two more COVID-19 deaths, 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized